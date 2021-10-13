Sharavathi hydel plant ups output to insulate Karnataka from power crisis

The Sharavathi generating station (SGS) in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district, which accounts for 23% of the power generated in the state, has increased its quantum of generation to ensure that Karnataka doesn’t face a power crisis.

Sources in SGS said of the 10 units, the operation of two has been suspended for annual maintenance.

However, eight units have increased the power generation from the earlier 10 million to 11 million units per day to 13 million to 14 million units.

SGS has a capacity to generate 16 million units per day. But so far, the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) has not directed SGS to increase power generation further. It depends on the requirement of the state.

SGS superintending engineer Girish C told DH that there is no power crisis as of now. Some weeks back, around 10 million to 11 million units of power were being generated on the basis of instructions from higher officials.

Now, it has been increased. “We are ready for maximum power generation at any time,” Girish said.

He said various parts of the state are receiving good spell of rains over the last few days.

So, farmers are not using pump sets to irrigate their crops. Hence, the demand for hydro power has come down. It varies day to day depending on the circumstances.

Check out the latest videos from DH: