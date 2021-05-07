Share beds or will stop OPD, Ashoka warns private hospitals

Revenue Minister R Ashoka warned shutting down out-patient department (OPD) of private hospitals that do not comply with directions to share beds with the government to treat Covid patients.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with management of private hospitals, he said that the government would take stern measures if hospitals refused to share beds.

Some hospitals are found to have blocked beds by using loopholes in the BBMP software that tracks admission and discharge of Covid patients.

“There are cases where even though patients are discharged after treatment, they are logged to be undergoing treatment for a period of up to three months,” Ashoka said. After the patients are discharged, the hospitals admit new patients and thereby block beds meant for treating Covid patients referred by the government.

To stop this, the government has issued directions to remove entries of a patient from a hospital database on completion of treatment for 10 days. “The patients’ names will continue to be in the system only if hospitals submit relevant details about the patients’ condition,” he said.

Ashoka said that IAS officer Tushar Girinath will now be in-charge of monitoring bed availability and was appointed the Chief Nodal Officer for Integrated Bed Allottment within BBMP limits.

Another senior IAS officer N Manjunatha Prasad will be in-charge of bed management. “Within 24 hours, we will collect details of beds and those which were blocked for months,” he said.

3 city hosps skip meet

Three prominent hospitals of the city did not take part in the meeting, Ashoka said. Notices will be issued to the hospitals for abstaining from the meeting, he said, adding that he would hold another round of meetings with the said hospitals to ensure bed availability.

Responding to a question, Health Minister K Sudhakar said that the Central government cannot be blamed for the shortage of vaccines. “There is a delay in supply by manufacturers,” he said.