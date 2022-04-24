Shed fear of giving bail, says Justice Chandrachud

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2022, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 03:07 ist
Justice D Y Chandrachud. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan B K

Known for his espousal of personal liberty, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday asked district judges to shed the “fear” of giving bail to criminal suspects in deserving cases.

“Bail, not jail, is one of the most fundamental rules of the criminal justice system. Yet, in practice, the number of undertrials languishing in jails in India reflects a paradoxical situation,” he said at a state-level conference of judicial officers here. 

Justice Chandrachud, who is tipped to become the Chief Justice of India in November for a two-year tenure, delved into what he called was one of the “potent criticisms that can be levelled against the judiciary”.

“The provisions of bail meant for the preservation of personal liberty have been manipulated... There is also a sense of fear among the courts of the first instance about how the grant of anticipatory bail will be perceived at higher levels... There is this grave culture of distrust that we must end,” he said.

D Y Chandrachud
India News
Bengaluru
Karnataka

