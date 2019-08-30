Shelters at hospitals for caretakers of new mothers

The government will construct shelters at all district hospitals for caretakers of new mothers, Health Minister B Sreeramulu has said.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, the minister said that while beds are provided to new mothers at the hospitals, their caretakers have to sleep on the floor or somewhere in the hospital premises. Therefore, shelters would be constructed for them. They will also be provided with toilet, bathroom and 24x7 canteen facility.

A decision on providing free food or fixing minium price will be taken after a discussion, he said.