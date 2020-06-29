Shepherd tests positive for Covid-19; Herd to be tested

Shepherd tests positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka; Herd to be tested

  • Jun 29 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 10:51 ist
Forty-three sheep were quarantined after a shepherd tested positive for novel coronavirus at Godekere Gollarahatti in the taluk. District Minister J C Madhuswamy has instructed the district administration and the Animal Husbandry department to subject the sheep to Covid-19 tests.

The move followed after five sheep found dead in mysterious circumstances at the village. All 43 sheep of the infected person have been isolated from the herd and kept at a place in Jakkanahalli.

"There is no evidence that the sheep can contract Covid-19 and transmit the virus to the people. But since the virus has many strains and keep changing its genetic make-up, draw throat swab samples of the sheep and send the same to Covid-19 lab. Till the report comes, keep the livestock in isolation," Madhuswamy told the officials.

