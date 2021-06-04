Shila Nag row: CS holds meeting with Mysuru IAS officers over 'dispute'

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed Chief Secretary P Ravikumar to initiate necessary action in connection with the dispute between two IAS officers in Mysuru, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday.

Ravi Kumar visited Mysuru a day after Mysuru City Corporation commissioner Shilpa Nag announced her resignation from the IAS, alleging harassment by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said that the Revenue Department had also asked the Mysuru Regional Commissioner to submit a report on the allegation that the Mysuru DC was constructing a swimming pool and gym at her official residence, which is a heritage structure.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary, during a visit to Mysuru, is said to have held a closed-door meeting with Shilpa Nag and Mysuru Regional Commissioner G C Prakash. The chief secretary told reporters that he would apprise the chief minister and arrive at a decision in two days. The Deputy Commissioner also the CS and explained the issue.

However, Ravi Kumar said, he has not received the resignation letter of Shilpa Nag. According to officials, the CS expressed displeasure against the Commissioner for going to the media to announce her decision.

Protest by corporators

Corporators, MCC employees and members of various organisations came in support of the commissioner and staged protests against the DC. They urged the government not to accept the resignation of the Commissioner.

Nothing wrong on my part: Shilpa

Speaking at a programme organised by Mysuru Nagarikara Vedike at Suttur mutt branch in Mysuru, Shilpa accused the DC of projecting the civic body as inactive in fighting Covid and with slapping notices often on the Corporation.

“Being an MCC commissioner, I shouldered responsibility of CSR fund. Mysuru city has more number of hospitals. But the district administration did not procure medicines for these hospitals. Therefore, CSR funds were used for this purpose. But my decision was projected wrong and I am hurt by such action," she said.

Is it wrong to seek details?: DC

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, on Friday, defended herself in connection with the allegations levelled by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shipa Nag.

Speaking to reporters, here, Rohini said, "I asked the commissioner about the CSR funds as the district administration needed it for 'Vaidyara Nade Halliya Kade' programme. The commissioner said that all funds have been utilised on Covid management in the city. Then, I asked her the details on the spending. But, she has not yet given the details”.

"In addition, the commissioner did not give exact information on ward-wise Covid cases. A ward reported 400 positive cases. The very next day, the numbers were shown as 40. I had instructed her to give proper details. Everyone is working under pressure. But, proper information should be given,” she said.

The DC took exception to the taking of the issue to the media. "There is a forum and hierarchy to air one's grievances. The commissioner should not go beyond the system," she said.