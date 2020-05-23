Shivakumar does a Rahul, interacts with stranded migrants

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar did a Rahul Gandhi on Saturday by rushing to Palace Grounds where he interacted with scores of migrants who had queued up in the hope of getting onto trains back to their native places.

Shivakumr later lashed out at the state government for failure in handling the migrant crisis.

On Saturday, hundreds of migrant workers waited at Palace Grounds for hours together, in the hope of getting back home.

“It’s an embarrassment to the state,” Shivakumar said. “The Congress party is willing to bear the cost of their travel if the state government can’t,” he said.

Shivakumar said even after the government promised to bear the travel cost of migrants, no concrete steps were taken. The migrants were standing under hot sun without food or water, waiting for a ticket, he said.

“The government could have at least made seating arrangements for them in the nearby wedding halls. There are several of them in the vicinity. One cannot stop migrants from going back home. They are not bonded labourers,” Shivakumar

said.