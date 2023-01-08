Shivamogga airport launch on Feb 12

Shivamogga airport launch on Feb 12

Work on the airport is in final stages of completion and it will soon be available for public use

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 08 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 05:14 ist
Representative Picture. Credit: Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Shivamogga airport at Sogane to the nation on February 12, Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra has said.

Speaking at the programme here on Sunday, the MP said that the work on the airport was in the final stages of completion and it would soon be available for public use. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

shivamogga
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

How your cup of coffee contributes to climate change

How your cup of coffee contributes to climate change

Scanners for avocados & your brain: Highlights from CES

Scanners for avocados & your brain: Highlights from CES

A battle of equals?

A battle of equals?

A burst of creative energy

A burst of creative energy

A fine-tuning of innovation

A fine-tuning of innovation

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

 