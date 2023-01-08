Shivamogga airport launch on Feb 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Shivamogga airport at Sogane to the nation on February 12, Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra has said.
Speaking at the programme here on Sunday, the MP said that the work on the airport was in the final stages of completion and it would soon be available for public use.
