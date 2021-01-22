Shivamogga blast: CM B S Yediyurappa announces compensation, assures crackdown on illegal mining

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday promised action against illegal quarrying or mining activities even as he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of five people who died in a massive gelatin explosion in his home district of Shivamogga.

The incident took place Thursday night in Hunasodi village near the Shivamogga city.

"We are awaiting a preliminary report based on which further action will be taken. I am visiting the spot on Saturday. We will take necessary measures to end illegal quarrying and mining activities so that such incidents do not occur," Yediyurappa said. "I have directed the Shivamogga deputy commissioner to provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those who died in the incident."

Yediyurappa has already ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Asked about claims of BJP legislators Ayanur Manjunath and Ashok Naik that illegal stone quarrying was rampant, Yediyurappa said the government had taken action in four to six such cases. "Wherever such illegal activities are happening, strict action will be taken."

According to the chief minister, a bomb disposal squad and a mine detection team would inspect the spot of the blast. "Let them submit a report. We have already arrested quarry owner Sudhakar and two others. We will take indiscriminate action," he said.