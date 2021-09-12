Shivamogga blast: Sixth victim identified after seven months

After a gap of nearly seven months, the sixth victim in Hunasodu blast that took place in Shivamogga taluk, has been identified. The victim was Shashi (32) of Bhadravathi taluk who was serving as an auto driver.

Police sources said that the identification of the sixth victim became an uphill task as the body was completely mutilated due to high intensity of the blast. So, blood samples of parents and relatives were taken and sent to Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru. The report confirmed that the body is that of Shashi.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said ten persons have been arrested in this case so far.

The other five victims had been identified as Pawan Kumar (29), Javeed (28), Chelimanu Raju (24), Praveen (36) and Manjunath (35).

It may be mentioned here that the incident that took place on January 21 this year had uncovered illegal mining activities in the state.