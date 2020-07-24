Shivamogga Palike, Zilla Parishad staff contract Covid-19

The offices of Shivamogga City Corporation and Zilla Panchayat were sealed on Thursday after the staff at both the local bodies tested positive for novel coronavirus. The Palike and ZP offices will remain sealed till July 27.

At the city corporation office, an accounts staff contracted the virus while two employees of the development section in Zilla Panchayat tested positive for Covid-19. Both the offices were sanitised and sealed. The elected representatives, officials and the staff who were in contact with the infected have been asked to undergo home quarantine.

On Thursday, the district saw 84 people, including an Indian Army jawan from Konandur, test positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the virus continued to hit the Covid warriors hard, paralyzing the work/services at government offices, police stations and healthcare centres across the state.

The town municipal council office in Ramdurg, Belagavi district, was closed for two day, starting Thursday, after 16 municipality employees, including office staff and civic workers, tested positive for the virus.

As many as 10 staff of Ramdurg KSRTC depot and three cops of Katakol police station also contracted the disease.

The government hospital in Chintamani, Chikkaballapur district, was sealed for two days after a doctor and a nursing mother tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The throat swab samples of an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable of Dharwad sub-urban police station have returned positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. In Huvina Hadagali, Ballari district, four staff of KSRTC depot and two cops tested positive for the Covid-19. Three police personnel and a private bank staffer in Jamkhandi taluk and two town panchayat staff in Kamatagi, both in Bagalkot district, also contracted Covid-19.

Big spike in districts

On Thursday, the state saw its highest single-day Covid-19 tally of 5,030 cases. While Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,207 fresh infections, 12 districts recorded the cases in three digits with four of them going past 200-mark. The remaining 17 districts reported infections in two digits.