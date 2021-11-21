Shivamogga quarry blast: HC disposes of PIL

The high court has disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga taking into account the action taken report submitted by the state government.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, noted that the authorities have filed a charge sheet against the accused persons responsible for the incident and a team has been formed to curb illegal stone crushing activities.

The PIL filed by M K Vijayakumar, a Bengaluru-based advocate, sought direction to register criminal cases against government officials for negligence and to formulate a scheme for ascertaining the extent of damage and awarding compensation to the families of the persons who lost their lives.

The incident occurred on January 21, 2021, at Abbalagere and Hunasodu villages, around 8 km from Shivamogga town, where a blast had claimed the lives of six persons.

The government submitted that the authorities are doing their best to ensure that no unauthorised quarrying is carried out. It was also informed that efforts are being carried out in the interest of the general public and the environment. The details of the investigation into the blast were also submitted before the court. It was submitted that charge sheets have been filed and cases are pending in the competent courts for trial.

“It is also stated that officers of the department took active steps to stop all illegal mining activities in the parts of Shivamogga district to conduct enquiries on illegal stone crushing activities by forming teams consisting of teams of officers and experts, including of police department,” the bench noted.

