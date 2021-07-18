Shobha Karandlaje helps woman in Kuwait travel to Mangaluru without Covid test for kid

Shobha helps woman's kid fly to M'luru sans Covid test

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Jul 18 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 01:05 ist
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje. Credit: PTI Photo

The intervention of Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje helped a woman from Mangaluru to travel from Kuwait to Mangaluru without subjecting her six-month-old baby to Covid-19 test on Saturday. 

Air India authorities in Kuwait had insisted that Adithi Sudesh Nayak Karopady, a resident of Kuntikana in Mangaluru, make her child undergo Covid-19 test at the last minute before the departure of the flight to Mangaluru.

NRI Mohandas Kamath spoke to Union minister Karandlaje and apprised her of the situation.

Also Read | From Puttur to parliament: Shobha Karandlaje’s inspiring success story

The minister, in turn, contacted Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya  Scindia. Later, the ministry contacted Air India in Kuwait and Adithi was allowed to travel with her child in the same flight to Mangaluru. 

Adithi said she was not allowed to board the flight after completing web check-in.

The authorities insisted Covid-19 negative certificate for her child after carrying out the test immediately.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Mohandas Kamath, her cousin, he immediately sought Shobha’s help. Finally, Adithi was allowed to board the flight and she landed in Mangaluru at midnight along with her baby.

Karnataka
Kuwait
Mangaluru
Shobha Karandlaje
Covid-19
Coronavirus

