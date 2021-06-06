Shocking audio clips over oxygen supply to Chamarajanagar go viral

An audio clip of a conversation purportedly between the previous Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and Deputy Drug Controller Arun Kumar over supplying oxygen to Chamarajanagar district has gone viral.

The conversation is said to have occurred between April 29 and May 2, before the oxygen tragedy that claimed several lives in Chamarajanagar on May 3. As many as five audio clippings are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In one of the audios, purportedly between Rohini Sindhuri and Arun on April 29, the DC was heard threatening Arun of recommending his dismissal.

Sindhuri is heard telling the deputy drug controller: “Arun, DC speaking. Shall I recommend your dismissal? Why is it (oxygen) going to Chamarajanagar again? Southern Gas people claim there is no oxygen to refill for Mysuru. I want the plant with 10,000 litres capacity to be filled by night. Come to the office by 11 with all the details. Why such a quantum of oxygen is going (to Chamarajanagar). Get indent from all the hospitals and details about oxygen requirements for 34 hospitals for another two days.”

In his reply, Arun is heard saying, “There is no oxygen in hospitals or for the Covid patients in Chamarajanagar. We are supplying oxygen only to government hospitals.”

The other audio clippings are said to be that of the officials of Padaki and Southern Gas agencies, which supply oxygen. In one of the audio clippings, an employee of an oxygen supplying agency is heard telling the deputy drug controller to get Mysuru DC’s permission to get oxygen to Chamarajanagar. As per the information, the conversation occurred on April 29, May 1 and May 2.

‘Need DC’s permission’

An employee of the agency was heard saying that they cannot supply oxygen without the permission of Mysuru DC.

In another audio clipping, Arun Kumar is heard pleading with the employees to supply oxygen. “There is a severe shortage and emergency in Chamarajanagar. Kindly supply oxygen. More than 20 people will die if we don’t get 50 cylinders by 6 am. The district surgeon is upset. Will fall at your feet. Please send oxygen. However, the caller on the other side was heard asking to get permission from the DC. The conversation was recorded on May 1 at 4.15 am.

On May 3, 24 Covid patients died at Chamarajanagar district hospital for lack of oxygen. Two days later Chamarajanagar DC M R Ravi alleged that his Mysuru counterpart did not send oxygen on time.

Days later, the High Court of Karnataka deputed a fact-finding committee comprising two HC retired judges to look into the Chamarajanagar deaths.