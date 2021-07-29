Show courage for Karnataka, Siddaramaiah tells Basavaraj Bommai

Congratulating Basavaraj Bommai for being sworn-in as the chief minister of the state, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he hoped Bommai "will show courage to fight for Karnataka."

The Central government has done injustice to Karnataka over the last two years, he said.

"Yediyurappa never spoke against this injustice either due to his lust for power or lack of awareness or fear," he said.

Karnataka's concerns with respect to GST devolution, relief for floods, Covid relief funds and others are yet to be addressed.

"I hope Bommai will bring these issues to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure justice to Karnataka," he said.

"Transparency is an element of democracy and I hope Bommai will provide data and clarity of information whenever asked," he added.