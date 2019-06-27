Showers in coastal Karnataka, Malnad dists

Monsoon was active in most parts of the coastal Karnataka and Malnad districts on Thursday.

Various parts of Uttara Kannada district, including Kumta, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Ankola and Joida received heavy rainfall. In the last 24 hours, the district has received 212.8 mm of rainfall.

Water gushed into the houses located in low-lying areas and most of the roads in major places were inundated. Open sites were filled with rainwater which appeared like small water tanks. House collapse was reported from a couple of places.

Intermittent rains lashed several parts of Shivamogga district. Sagar, Bhadravathi, Shivamogga, Hosanagar, Shikaripur, Sorab and Thirthahalli received moderate rainfall.

Kodagu district witnessed intermittent showers in places like Madikeri, Virajpet and Somvarpet taluks.

The water level in the Harangi dam stood at 2,807.33 ft. The water level during last year on the same date was 2,840 mm. The maximum level of the dam is 2,859 feet, while the inflow on Thursday was 198 cusecs.

Incessant rain continued to pound Chikkamagaluru district in the afternoon. Farmers in the Malnad region were pleased as showers were favouring agricultural activities. Hemavathi river, the lifeline of Malnad region, is in good flow. Vehicle riders faced inconvenience on the Charmadi Ghat due to misty weather.

Temperatures cooled down Hosapate and a few surrounding areas in Ballari district following heavy rainfall towards evening.

Check dam breaches

The check dam built across a stream at Putagaumbadni village of Lakshmeshwar taluk in Gadag district breached on Thursday morning, following heavy rainfall in the taluk last week. Water gushed into the nearby fields washing away the fertile soil and resulting in damages worth lakhs

of rupees.

The check dam was constructed by the Small Irrigation department at a cost of Rs one crore only three years ago. The farmers alleged that the retaining walls constructed on the either sides of the check dam was of sub-standard quality.

Last year too the check dam had breached resulting in a similar situation.

The farmers had pooled in money and had got the check dam repaired.

The Small Irrigation department is yet to refund the amount spend by the farmers. The structure has breached this year again. The executive engineer of the Small Irrigation Department was not available for comment.