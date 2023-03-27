Shravanabelagola Mutt: Abhinava Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami is new seer

The coronation ceremony (Pattabhisheka) of the new seer of Digambara Jain Mutt was held in the town on Monday. The new seer (Agama Keerthi) has been named Abhinava Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami.

The religious rituals in connection with the ceremony started at the mutt on Sunday morning. On Monday, the rituals started with the holy bath of Agama Keerthi.

Addressing the devotees, the new seer said, "This is the holy land due to the penance of thousands of sages. It is a model pilgrim centre, seeking a universal alliance in the presence of Bahubali. Swastisri Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami has served for 54 years. I am committed to the overall development of the place as envisioned by the seer."