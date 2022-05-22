Shuttler from Sirsi shines at international school games

Prerana Nandakumar Shet, a 16-year-old girl from Sirsi, has made her state and India proud by clinching a gold medal in Under-19 girls badminton singles at International School Federation Games in Normandy, France, on Saturday.
Prerana had advanced to final without dropping a single game.
In the final, she braved injury to stave off a stiff challenge from Hsieh Yun-Shan of Chinese Taipei. She prevailed 21-18, 13-21, 21-19 in a seesaw contest.
Prerana suffered injury during the final. But she was unperturbed, held her nerves to close the match, Nandakumar, Prerana’s father told DH.
She took to badminton at a tender age of five. “I started playing badminton watching my sister Prarthana play. I picked up basics of the sport from my early coach Ravindra Shanbag. I then worked on my skills under Manjunath Petkar. I want to make it big in the sport and bring laurels to country,” said a beaming Prerana.
Number one ranked player in state Under-19 age-group, she is currently training under former national champion and Commonwealth Games medal-winner Anup Sridhar.
Having realised the importance of education, Prerana is giving equal importance to both the badminton and studies. A student of Lions School in Sirsi has scored 85% marks in the SSLC exam, the results of which were announced last week.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out
10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp
A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine
How climate change affects the quality of your sleep
Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'
Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected
Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air
J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists