Shyamala Bhave continued family’s illustrious legacy

Shyamala Bhave, who died at 76 on Friday, hailed from a family that evangelised Hindustani classical music in Bengaluru.

Her illustrious father Govind Bhave, one of three prime disciples of the great D V Paluskar, began to teach the art in a city that was a stronghold of another classical form: Carnatic music.

Shyamala’s great-grandfather Pandit Vishnudas Bhave was a pioneer of Marathi theatre, her father Vithal Vishnu Bhave a painter and photographer, and her mother Lakshmi a classical dancer. Their house was frequented by several distinguished Kannada writers, including Da Ra Bendre, who would give her a poem every day during his stay in Bengaluru. She had to compose a tune for it by the end of the day.

Saraswati Sangeeta Vidyalaya, the school Govind Bhave set up in Seshadripuram, is 90 years ago. Shyamala learnt from him and continued his legacy, singing, composing, teaching and

recording.

She was also drawn to Carnatic music, and learnt it from V Doreswamy, A Subbarao and Kurudii Venkannachar. Eventually, she became a rare musician who could sing both classical forms, and even perform single-person jugalbandis. Shyamala was a popular name on All India Radio, singing a variety of classical and non-classical

genres.

The vocalist had suffered stroke two years ago. She was recently discharged from a private hospital as she did not respond to the treatment. The mortal remains were kept at Saraswati Sangeet Vidyalaya in Seshadripuram for some time to facilitate the public to pay their tribute. Final rites were conducted at the Chamarajept burial ground.