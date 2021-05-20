Siddaramaiah accuses govt of restricting access to Covid-19 information

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of restricting access to information on measures taken to tackle the pandemic.

His outburst came after the state denied permission for the former CM to host a zoom meeting with DCs of districts.

The Congress leader said that he was forced to host such a meeting as officials repeatedly refused to furnish the required information sought by the opposition parties on steps taken to tackle Covid pandemic in rural areas.

In a letter to the CM, Siddaramaiah noted that he had requested Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on May 17 to allow him to host the video conference with DCs, zilla panchayat CEOs and district health officers. However, the request was denied by the chief secretary who informed that the Opposition leader could not hold such a meeting as rules and regulations did not allow for it.

"I urge you to direct officials concerned to immediately appear via zoom and provide information," he said.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar backed the demand by Siddaramaiah, recalling that Yediyurappa was allowed to host a meeting of district officials as opposition leader. "The government's decision to prevent us from learning how people are being assisted during such testing times, shows how they are destroying the democratic set up," he said.

Leaders of the party were denied permission to travel to Ballari district and assess the situation there, he said. "Despite the government's best efforts to hide the shortcomings at hospitals, we get to know if anything goes wrong," Shivakumar added.