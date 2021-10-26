Siddaramaiah asks Karnataka CM to worry about 'suffering of farmers', not elections

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday took the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government to task on the “shortage of fertilisers” and the resultant “suffering” of farmers.

“Farmers are in desperate need of fertilisers to meet the demand of retreating monsoon & irrigated crops. CM should worry about this & not elections,” Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.

The Congress leader also said that Agriculture Minister BC Patil was missing in action. “Search should be undertaken to find the absconding Agri minister BC Patil & put him to work.”

Bommai and Patil, who hail from Haveri, have been engaged in hectic campaigning for the October 30 bypoll to the Hangal assembly constituency that is located in that district.

“Increase in price of raw materials & customs duty is said to be the reason for the shortage of fertilisers,” Siddaramaiah said. “BJP did nothing even though they were aware of the situation. Unfortunately, it is the farmers who are suffering,” he said.

According to Siddaramaiah, the stocks of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MOP) fertilisers are down by 10 percentage points, from 75% to 65%. “Even the available stock is being sold in the black market,” he charged. “The BJP government has forgotten the plight of farmers by staying busy in the by-elections.”

Siddaramaiah also targeted former chief minister BS Yediyurappa by recalling the death of farmers during his first stint (2008-11). “Farmers are clueless due to shortage of fertilizers in the state. Two innocent farmers were killed in a golibar (shooting) for demanding fertilisers during Yediyurappa’s first term as CM. The current response of the government looks like even Bommai has a similar motive,” he said.

