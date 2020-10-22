Siddaramaiah calls Kateel a caveman; BJP retorts with comedian remark

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday came under attack from the BJP for calling its state president Nalin Kumar Kateel an exact replica of “ancient cave dwelling men” and asking the party to “send him back to caves.”

BJP lashed out at Siddaramaiah calling him a ‘comedian’ whose state in the Congress was of tiger without claws or tooth.

“For those who have not seen ancient cave dwelling wild men, here is Kateel who is the exact replica of them. He is unfit to be in a civilised society. In the interest of their party and our state, Karnataka BJP should send him back to the caves,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

This retort was in response to a comment Kateel made referring to Siddaramaiah as ‘Huliya’ and KPCC president D K Shivakumar as ‘Kanakapurada Bande’. He said that the Huliya will be sent back to forest while the Bande will be shattered.

Siddaramaiah also accused Kateel of working against Yediyurappa. “Nalin is the face of the anti-Yediyurappa squad within the state BJP. This squad is working tirelessly to lose in byelections and eventually blame B S Yediyurappa for the loss,” he said.

Kateel sought to brush off Siddaramaiah’s retort by quipping that the ‘language’ used in the former CM’s tweets suggested that his account could have been hacked. “I am inclined to think that your account is hacked. If it’s true, file a police complaint as the language used in the tweets does not augur well with leaders like you. In case your account was not hacked, I sympathise with the manner in which you expressed your intolerance,” he said.

The BJP also asked Siddaramaiah not to forget how voters of Chamundeshwari made him “wander” in the streets.