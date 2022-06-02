Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar hold separate meeting

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday held a meeting on the sidelines of the party's two-day 'Chintan Shivir'.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are said to have decided to bury the hatchet and work together, party sources said.

It is widely believed that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are engaged in a turf war. Both are chief ministerial candidates if Congress comes to power next year.

"They decided that they'll work together as any discord between them could damage the party's prospects," a source said.

Their meeting also assumes significance in the backdrop of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

According to sources, the JD(S) is holding parleys with the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to have Mansoor Ali Khan withdraw his nomination as the Congress' second candidate, which will make the going easy for the regional party's D Kupendra Reddy.

"Kharge was unhappy as the top brass was surprised with the decision to field Khan," a source said.