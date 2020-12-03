Siddaramaiah demands inquiry into BJC MLC Vishwanath's statement

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded an investigation into BJC MLC Vishwanath's statement wherein he said BJP had given huge amount of money for bypolls but, BJP leader C P Yogeshwara and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s aide, also his political secretary N R Santosh, did not give it to him.

Speaking to reporters Siddaramaiah said, Vishwanath himself has made the statement against Yogeshwara and Santosh and it should be inquired.

Demanding an inquiry from a confident agency, Siddaramaiah said, “Whether the money was accounted or unaccounted, where the money came from, everything should be investigated," he said.