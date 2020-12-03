Siddaramaiah demands inquiry into BJC MLC Vishwanath's statement

Siddaramaiah demands inquiry into Vishwanath's remark

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Dec 03 2020
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 21:24 ist
Siddaramaiah file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded an investigation into BJC MLC Vishwanath's statement wherein he said BJP had given huge amount of money for bypolls but, BJP leader C P Yogeshwara and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s aide, also his political secretary N R Santosh, did not give it to him.

Speaking to reporters Siddaramaiah said, Vishwanath himself has made the statement against Yogeshwara and Santosh and it should be inquired.

Demanding an inquiry from a confident agency, Siddaramaiah said, “Whether the money was accounted or unaccounted, where the money came from, everything should be investigated," he said.

