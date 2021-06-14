Siddaramaiah demands Rs 5L ex gratia for Covid victims' families

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to families that are bereaved due to Covid-19.
Siddaramaiah was reacting to Yediyurappa announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families whose breadwinners succumbed to Covid-19.
.@CMofKarnataka has announced ₹1,00,000 compensation to all those BPL families where at least one member has succumbed to #Covid19.
I urge @CMofKarnataka to consider this as a national disaster and announce compensation of ₹5,00,000 as per disaster relief norms.
— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 14, 2021
“I urge the CM to consider this as a national disaster and announce compensation of Rs 5,00,000 as per disaster relief norms,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma
How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory
Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how
Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary
Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?
Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease
Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village
Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies