Siddaramaiah demands Rs 5L ex gratia for Covid victims' families

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to families that are bereaved due to Covid-19.

Siddaramaiah was reacting to Yediyurappa announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families whose breadwinners succumbed to Covid-19.

.@CMofKarnataka has announced ₹1,00,000 compensation to all those BPL families where at least one member has succumbed to #Covid19. I urge @CMofKarnataka to consider this as a national disaster and announce compensation of ₹5,00,000 as per disaster relief norms. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 14, 2021

“I urge the CM to consider this as a national disaster and announce compensation of Rs 5,00,000 as per disaster relief norms,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.