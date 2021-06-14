'Provide Rs 5 L ex gratia for Covid victims' families'

Siddaramaiah demands Rs 5L ex gratia for Covid victims' families

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  Jun 14 2021
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 03:26 ist
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to families that are bereaved due to Covid-19. 

Siddaramaiah was reacting to Yediyurappa announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families whose breadwinners succumbed to Covid-19. 

“I urge the CM to consider this as a national disaster and announce compensation of Rs 5,00,000 as per disaster relief norms,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

