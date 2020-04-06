Siddaramaiah dials CM, seeks special package

Siddaramaiah rings CM, seeks special package

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday called up Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and demanded that a special package be announced for those affected by the Covid-19 crisis. 

The special package should cater to farmers, agricultural labourers and people from other sectors who have been hit by the lockdown, Siddaramaiah said. “The CM responded positively,” said a statement from Siddaramaiah’s office. 

During their phone call, Siddaramaiah also raised the issue of free food supply at the Indira Canteens. The government, after having started giving free food at the eateries, stopped it after reports of misuse. The CM told Siddaramaiah that it was stopped to put an end to the food being misused.

 

