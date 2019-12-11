Siddaramaiah in ICU after complaints of chest pain

Congress leader and former CM of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain, according to ANI Tweet.

Father has a heart problem. Dr Ramesh looked after him from the beginning. Earlier he had a similar angioplasty. Today doctor said that blood circulation to his heart is not proper. He underwent angioplasty on doctor's advice, says Yatindra Siddaramaiah, son of Siddaramaiah. He further informed that he will be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) till tomorrow morning. He will be discharged later. His health is stable.