Siddaramaiah is a loner in Congress, says DCM

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday targeted Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, claiming that he has lost support from his own party and the Congress leaders have found an alternative to Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters after visiting former Speaker K R Pet Krishna at his residence, here, Ashwath Narayan said, “The Congress leaders have cornered Siddaramaiah and now, he is all alone in the party. The party leaders have declared a war against Siddaramaiah and also found an alternative leader. There is no unity among them.”

‘Will win 15 seats’

Commenting on Siddaramaiah’s statement that the BJP will fail in the byelections and will not win even a segment, the DCM said, “It is the Congress party, which will fail. Not a single Congress candidate will win the bypolls. BJP will win all the 15 seats and complete the term.” .

The DCM questioned the use of voting for JD(S) or Congress candidates, when they cannot form the government. “The people will vote for BJP candidates. The BJP needs another six MLAs as the present strength of the Assembly is 222. Out of 224 seats, polls for two segments are

pending.”

JD(S)-Cong

JD(S) and Congress have declared a war among themselves and the party leaders have claimed that they will never join hands. There is no coordination between the JD(S) and Congress leaders, he claimed.

Representation

Expressing hope of BJP candidate K C Narayana Gowda winning the K R Pet Assembly segment, Ashwath Narayan said, “Mandya district needs representation in the state cabinet and there is a need for a representative from the district. The people of K R Pet will vote for BJP candidate.”