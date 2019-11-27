Siddaramaiah is champion of lies: BJP

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DHNS,
  • Nov 27 2019, 18:32pm ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 18:32pm ist
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (DH Photo)

State BJP General Secretary N Ravikumar on Wednesday termed leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as a champion of lies.

"Whatever Siddaramaiah says is false. Falsehood is his family deity. He is a champion of lies," he charged.

Half of what former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy utters is false. That's the difference between the two leaders, he told reporters here.  

Ravikumar added, "Wherever Siddaramaiah and KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao step in, the Congress party suffers defeats. The duo is visiting Hosapete on Thursday. It only means the defeat of the Congress candidate."

He expressed confidence that the BJP nominee Anand Singh would emerge victorious by a margin of 50,000 votes.  

None of the seniors were campaigning for the party candidates due to Siddaramaiah's attitude.

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel will campaign for Singh on Thursday. The saffron party has organised a convention of Dalit leaders on November 30.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
N Ravikumar
BJP
Siddaramaiah
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Comments (+)
 