Siddaramaiah is champion of lies: BJP

State BJP General Secretary N Ravikumar on Wednesday termed leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah as a champion of lies.

"Whatever Siddaramaiah says is false. Falsehood is his family deity. He is a champion of lies," he charged.

Half of what former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy utters is false. That's the difference between the two leaders, he told reporters here.

Ravikumar added, "Wherever Siddaramaiah and KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao step in, the Congress party suffers defeats. The duo is visiting Hosapete on Thursday. It only means the defeat of the Congress candidate."

He expressed confidence that the BJP nominee Anand Singh would emerge victorious by a margin of 50,000 votes.

None of the seniors were campaigning for the party candidates due to Siddaramaiah's attitude.