Siddaramaiah mocks Surya over bed-blocking 'scam'

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked BJP Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya to conduct a sting operation against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders.

"This whole drama is to protect the image of his political bosses," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet. "BBMP officers and workers are just scapegoats," he said, on Surya's expose of the alleged bed-blocking scam.

"It's good what (Surya) did, but as national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, he shouldn't confine himself to just this," Siddaramaiah said. "Surya should take the lead and go to the PM with other MPs to get the required oxygen to Karnataka on priority because people are dying without it."

On the communal angle to the scam, Siddaramaiah said, "Tejasvi Surya, who read out a list of names from one community as if they are behind the scam, should also tell us to which religion the CM and others belong."