Siddaramaiah, DKS to arrive at assembly in bullock cart

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to arrive for Karnataka assembly session in bullock carts

The move is to protest against price rise and 'anti people' policies of the state and central governments

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 12 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 22:13 ist
Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar will arrive at the Vidhana Soudha in bullock carts on Monday, to attend the monsoon session of the state legislature, in protest against the price rise.

The 10 day long session will be held from September 13 to 24, at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

As part of the protest, organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee against price rise and "anti people" policies of the state and central governments, Siddaramaiah will leave for the Vidhana Soudha in a bullock cart at 9 am on Monday, his office said in a statement.

Shivakumar too will leave for the Vidhana Soudha in a bullock cart from his residence, a statement from KPCC said.

The Congress, which recently held its legislature party meeting, chaired by its leader Siddaramaiah, to discuss the party's strategy during the session, has said it will raise the issues of price rise, deteriorating law and order situation and distressing financial position of the state, among others.

This is the first session of the Karnataka legislature after Basavaraj Bommai took charge as the Chief Minister and his new cabinet assumed office, following the exit of state BJP strong man B S Yediyurappa.

Check out the latest DH vidoes here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Congress
Siddaramaiah
D K Shivakumar
Assembly session
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 