Siddaramaiah slaps supporter, caught on camera

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 24 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 18:46 ist
Credit: DH file photo

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah slapped a supporter who had come to his Bengaluru residence on Friday. A video of the incident was released by ANI.

The supporter was part of a huge crowd of visitors at the Congress leader's residence.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Friday indicated that he might contest from his home constituency of Varuna in Mysuru district in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly also hinted at fighting the elections from two constituencies, including Varuna, like he did in 2018.

Varuna is currently represented by his son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah had earlier won twice from Varuna, and even went on to become the Chief Minister after winning from the seat in 2013. 

(With PTI inputs)

