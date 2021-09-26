Siddaramaiah terms BJP 'Talibanis', claims RSS running Karnataka administration

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday alleged that "BJP are Talibanis" and also claimed that it's actually the RSS that is running the administration in Karnataka.

"BJP has a factory of lies with them, they only produce and market lies. We can relate it to Goebbels's theory that was under Hitler's rule. Hitler had a Minister called Goebbels (Paul Joseph Goebbels) for spreading false propaganda," he said.

"RSS and BJP are from Hitler's 'vamsha' (genealogy). BJP are Talibanis. Be careful about them," the former CM said.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at an event to distribute ration kits to poor families and relief cheques to families that lost someone due to Covid-19. It was organised by Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, on the eve of his father and former CM late R Gundu Rao’s birthday here.

Alleging that BJP always comes to power through the "backdoor as they don't get the blessings of the people", the Congress legislature party leader said, B S Yediyurappa brought his party to power by poaching our MLAs through "Operation Kamala"; now they have removed him from the Chief Minister post.

"Now Basavaraj Bommai is the Chief Minister, he is made the CM by RSS and Yediyurappa, he has to abide by them. With BJP's mask, RSS does the driving (of administration)," he said.

Claiming that the BJP and RSS did not have Mahatma Gandhi or Ambedkar's photo at their offices for long, he said, "They are now playing the drama of embracing these national icons."

"The BJP people are experts in telling lies, Narendra Modi (Prime Minister) says Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas....is there a single Chiristian or Muslim in his cabinet? Look at the way they perform the drama," the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said, as he hit out at the PM accusing him of not fulfilling the promise on job creation.

