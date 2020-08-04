Siddaramaiah tests positive for coronavirus

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister, in a tweet, said that he has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.

He also requested all those who had come in contact with him to check out for symptoms and quarantine themselves.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

His son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said as his father was suffering from fever since yesterday. He was subjected to rapid antigen test and the report came back positive.

