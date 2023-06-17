Siddaramaiah will continue as CM: Minister

Mysuru, DHNS: Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister but did not clarify whether he meant for the entire five-year term.

He stated this in response to a question by reporters related to the statements of Minister M B Patil and MP Pratap Simha regarding power sharing during an interaction programme hosted by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association in Mysuru on Saturday.

When asked about Dr G Parameshwar’s statement on a Dalit chief minister, and if he was also an aspirant, Mahadevappa said: “Given an opportunity, Dalits are second to none. I follow Buddha. But I am not Buddha. There were several leaders like B Rachaiah earlier. Now, Mallikarjun Kharge, Parameshwar, myself and K H Muniyappa are there.”

Regarding allegations of “adjustment politics” against Chief Minnister Siddaramaiah by MP Pratap Simha, he said, “Had Siddaramaiah indulged in adjustment politics, he would not have won with a huge lead of 46,000 votes in the Varuna Assembly constituency. Siddaramaiah doesn’t know ‘adjustment’, and he is not that kind of a political leader. Congress never indulges in such low-level politics.”