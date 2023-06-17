Siddaramaiah urges Mandaviya to set up AIIMS in Raichur

Siddaramaiah writes to Union Health Minister on setting up AIIMS in Raichur

Karnataka minister N S Boseraju had recently written to Siddaramaiah urging him to take up the matter.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2023, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 22:46 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credi: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to set up AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Raichur.

He requested the Union Minister to instruct the concerned to take steps in this regard.

"Being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur has lower health, education level and per capita income than other regions. The area is also at a geographical disadvantage since it experiences extreme weather conditions," Siddaramaiah said in the letter.

"Such disadvantages have put Raichur in dire need of robust medical institutions. Establishment of AIIMS will ensure world class facilities in the region," he said.

There is a growing demand from the people and representatives for seeing this proposal to fruition, he further said, adding that Kalyan Karnataka region is one of our top priorities. 

Karnataka Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju had recently written to Siddaramaiah urging him to take up the matter. Accordingly, the Chief Minister has written a letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

 

Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Mansukh Mandaviya
AIIMS
Raichur

