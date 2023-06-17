Siddaramaiah writes to Union Health Minister on setting up AIIMS in Raichur

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to set up AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Raichur.

He requested the Union Minister to instruct the concerned to take steps in this regard.

"Being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur has lower health, education level and per capita income than other regions. The area is also at a geographical disadvantage since it experiences extreme weather conditions," Siddaramaiah said in the letter.

"Such disadvantages have put Raichur in dire need of robust medical institutions. Establishment of AIIMS will ensure world class facilities in the region," he said.

There is a growing demand from the people and representatives for seeing this proposal to fruition, he further said, adding that Kalyan Karnataka region is one of our top priorities.

Karnataka Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju had recently written to Siddaramaiah urging him to take up the matter. Accordingly, the Chief Minister has written a letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.