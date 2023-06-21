'Siddu' jackfruit farmer gets exclusive rights

The Siddu jackfruit with its coppery red flakes (flesh) has become the first fruit from Karnataka to be recognised by the Union government for its distinct properties with its farmer getting exclusive rights over the fruit in a boost to conservation of local varieties.

S S Paramesh is the farmer from Seegenahalli in Chelur, Tumakuru district. The mother tree in his farm was planted 35 years ago by his father S K Siddappa. The fruit acquired celebrity status, thanks to efforts of the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, Bengaluru.

The Plant Varities Registry, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority has recognised Paramesh as the true breeder "entitled to a plant variety right" over the fruit. "The applicant..shall have the exclusive right to produce, sell, market, distribute, import or export the variety for initial term of nine years," the certificate says and adds that the rights are renewable.

Today, farmers across the country are buying Siddu jackfruit seedlings. This has also led to many persons selling seedlings by misusing the 'Siddu' brand name. "There are many outlets selling seedlings by misusing the name. I have seen four outlets in Bengaluru, three in Shivamogga, two in Dakshina Kannada that I am aware of. I can now send legal notice to the owners," he said.

G Karunakaran, principal scientist from IIHR, said, "Hundreds of varieties of rich horticulture and agriculture crops have been lost. Biodiversity can be conserved if farmers are incentivised. The certificate not only helps in farmers' social security, but also encourages them to conserve what they have."