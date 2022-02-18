Simplify khata conversion, merge BDA and BMRDA: Panel

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 (KARC-2) on Friday asked the government to allow owners of sites to convert their B-Khata to A-Khata by paying a fee.

This is one of the 1,165 recommendations that the KARC-2 made in its second and third reports that were submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The KARC-2 is headed by former chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar.

An owner of a B-Khata site can pay a conversion fee with a penalty if land use was not converted to non-agricultural purposes as per Section 96(4) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, the KARC-2 said.

“Thereafter, he could pay compounding fees for not getting the layout approved as per the general or special order under Section 76F of the KTCP Act and get the violations compounded. He could then convert his B-Khata to an A-Khata. Once he gets an A-Khata, he can apply for a building plan sanction as per building byelaws by paying the requisite charges. This procedure will enable many unlawful site owners...” it said, adding that a single-window system may be developed for this.

Unauthorised sites and buildings are given B-Khatas that serve as a tool to collect property tax to cover costs incurred by the local body in providing sanitation, water, roads and other services.

The fresh set of recommendations of the KARC-2 pertains to eight departments - Urban Development, RDPR, Energy, Social Welfare, Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Welfare and Home.

The KARC-2 has asked the government to simplify building plan approvals. “Building plans up to 2400 sq ft may be given online approval immediately on the basis of self-declaration and certification and payment of fees through online applications,” it said.

The government has also been asked to consider merging the BDA and BMRDA. "...the merged body could take up both development and planning functions in the region."

To cut costs in departments, boards and corporations, the KARC-2 has recommended Cut Waste Task Forces. To improve the delivery of citizen services, the KARC-2 has asked the government to make use of post offices that are already delivering central services.

Police stations can be made more approachable with citizen help desks, the KARC-2 said. Also, it asked the government to approve 33 per cent horizontal reservation for women in the recruitment of constables and non gazetted staff. The percentage of female representation in non-gazetted police staff in Karnataka is 8.3 per cent against the mandated 25 per cent, it pointed out.

