Single-day Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday reported its highest single-day surge of 3,176 Covid-19 cases, with Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar attributing the meteoric rise to a "milestone" in testing.

The state also recorded 87 deaths for the second consecutive day, 60 of which were from Bengaluru. The city also accounted for a majority of the cases, with 1,975 new infections.

Karnataka is now reporting more cases than Delhi, where active cases are on the decline. The state's total cases are doubling in nine days as opposed to the national average of 21 days. With Wednesday's cases, the total number of active cases has shot up to 27,853.

The state's recovery rate is 39.45% while the mortality rate is 1.94%.

The deaths reported on Wednesday had occurred over a period of 20 days, from June 24 to July 14. The youngest of the fatalities was a 26-year-old man, a case of influenza-like illness (ILI) who had fever and chronic kidney disease. He died at home on July 9. There has been no explanation from the health department on the inordinate delay in reporting Covid fatalities.

"The state conducted 22,204 tests on Tuesday alone. This is a new milestone, which coincides with another achievement of detecting more than 3,000 cases in a single day," Minister Sudhakar said.

In Bengaluru, 1,095 antigen tests were conducted on Tuesday out of which 148 tested positive. "In the next 15 days, 58 medical colleges together will be able to test about 25,000 to 30,000 samples every day. Private hospitals and labs together will test another 10,000 samples. Together, the testing capacity will be stepped up to 40,000 to 50,000 per day," he said.

To make effective use of the weeklong lockdown in containing Covid-19, every booth level task force, in all 8,154 teams, will cover 300-400 households and conduct door-to-door survey to identify vulnerable people, including senior citizens, people with comorbidities, ILI and SARI.

Plasma donors to get Rs 5,000

Sudhakar appealed to recovered Covid patients to donate plasma and save lives. An incentive of Rs 5000 will henceforth be provided to every donor as a mark of appreciation.

In all, 18,466 people have recovered from the disease in the state, out of which 5,455 are in Bengaluru.