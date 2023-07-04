SIT appoints Investigating Officer for Bitcoin case

The newly formed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which will probe the Bitcoin case, appointed an Investigating Officer on Tuesday.

Detective Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Srinivas has been appointed the IO.

According to sources, the SIT is yet to take the case file from the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

A senior officer said that though the SIT was formed on June 30, the IO was appointed only on Tuesday. The IO may approach the CCB for the case file on Wednesday and the team will take the investigation further, the officer added.

Also Read | Karnataka govt forms SIT to probe Bitcoin scam that surfaced during BJP regime

DG&IGP Alok Mohan held a meeting with the SIT and gave it instructions.

Srikrishna alias Sriki, a hacker arrested by the CCB, allegedly siphoned off money from the e-governance and other government portals.

The Bitcoin scam was already investigated by the CCB and the charge sheet has been filed in the court.

Following allegations that the investigation was not done properly and there were some irregularities such as transferring Bitcoins to politicians and bureaucrats, the state government formed the SIT to conduct an in-depth probe.

The SIT will carry forward the probe made by the CCB and may summon officers who investigated the case to question them about the alleged irregularities.

The IO has to take permission from the court mentioning the IO has been changed and will take over the further investigation and take the case file from the CCB.