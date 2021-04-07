SIT conducting Jarkiholi CD case probe impartially, says Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood

Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Praveen Sood has stated that the Special Investigation Team is probing the sleaze CD case involving BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi without any bias. But, he added, the details of the investigation should not be discussed in public.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday after holding a meeting with the police, he said the team would submit a probe report to the court. Later, people could discuss probe strategies.

Referring to the Hunasodu blast incident that claimed the lives of six persons, he said, police are likely to file a charge sheet in connection with the case in court soon. There is no question of shielding culprits and they would be brought to justice.

On the establishment of a police commissionerate in Shivamogga, the DG & IGP said, as per the norms, the City must have a population of ten lakh to have a commissionerate.

Read | Sex CD case: HC directs SIT to submit probe report in response to petitions

The state government would take a call on it, he said.

More than 80% of police have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of cases is rising in the state. Police have been directed to educate people on the need to follow the guidelines without fail, he informed.

He said, police in Shivamogga are facing residential quarters problems and many stations lack staff. The issues would be addressed soon. Some police stations had been upgraded and additional staff had been appointed. Hence, there should not be law and order issue in the district.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad, Additional Superintendent of Police H T Shekhar were also present on the occasion.