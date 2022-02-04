SIT files 'B' report in Ramesh Jarkiholi case

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, an FIR was registered against Jarkiholi on March 26, 2021

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 03:50 ist
Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a ‘B’ report before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on Friday in the case registered against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at Cubbon Park police station. 

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, an FIR was registered against Jarkiholi on March 26, 2021 under IPC Sections 376(c) - Sexual intercourse by a person in authority, 354(a) - sexual harassment, 504 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and other sections. 

A senior officer confirmed to DH that they have filed a ‘B’ report as they could not find sufficient evidence against Jarkiholi over the allegations made by the complainant. “We cannot reveal the details of the report as the matter is sub-judice,” the officer said. 

The report is filed along with the statements of various people, including the victim and Jarkiholi. A detailed summary is mentioned in the report about why the allegations are not proved during the investigation carried out by SIT. 

Jarkiholi had also filed a complaint against the woman and others at Sadashivanagar police soon after a few intimate videos were circulated on social media. Initially, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli had filed a complaint before the Cubbon Park police. 

After the victim filed a complaint the police had questioned Jarkiholi, a few regional media persons and the victim. 

‘B’ report means that the police have not found sufficient evidence against the accused to file a charge sheet to begin the trial in court. However, the report, filed by the police, can be challenged by the complainant in a higher court.  

Special Investigation Team
Ramesh Jarkiholi
India News
Karnataka
sexual assault case

