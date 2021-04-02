SIT is holding impartial investigation in Ramesh Jarkiholi case: Praveen Sood

SIT is probing Jarkiholi case impartially: Praveen Sood

'The reason behind forming the SIT was to ensure an independent probe as per the law into the case'

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 00:51 ist
Praveen Sood DG and IGP pining flag to B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister at Karnataka State Police Flag day celebration organised by DG and IGP Karnataka State Police at KSRP Parade Ground, Koramangala in Bengaluru on Friday. Credit: DH photo.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the sleaze video clips, purportedly featuring former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, is conducting an independent and impartial investigation, said Praveen Sood, DG and IGP.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event to mark Police Flag Day at KSRP Parade Ground in Koramangala on Friday, Sood said, the reason behind forming the SIT was to ensure an independent probe as per the law into the case.

“People need not tell them (SIT officials) what they need to do and how to do it. They work according to the provisions laid down in IPC and CrPC. I do not interfere in SIT’s progress on a day-to-day basis. Interference and undue pressure will defeat the very purpose of forming SIT,” Sood said.

“After the investigation is completed, people can give their opinions, but certainly not at this stage. There is no violation of the Nirbhaya guidelines, the court is watching the progress. There are responsible officers in SIT. We cannot work according to what people say,” he added.

 

