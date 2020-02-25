SIT seeks Amulya's custody; her lawyers allege threat calls

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing charges of sedition against student-activist Amulya Leona Noronha, on Monday filed an affidavit before Fifth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court seeking her custody. The public prosecutor submitted that the Special Investigation Team requires the custody of Amulya for interrogation. The magistrate adjourned the case to Tuesday for further orders.

Bail plea

Meanwhile, a scheduled hearing of Amulya’s bail plea was interrupted after the defense counsel was hounded out of the court hall by other lawyers on Monday.

Within minutes, the three women lawyers appearing for Amulya were confronted by a group of angry male lawyers who accused them of defending a traitor. “Where is the advocate on record for the case? Why has he sent three women to represent the case?” one lawyer shouted. Sources said the legal team, representing the incarcerated activists, has received several threats.

The advocate on record said that while he was expected to be in court on Monday, he had received a call asking him to withdraw his legal support for Amulya.

“When I declined, I was told that a group of people is waiting for me to turn up, ostensibly to beat me up,” the lawyer said.