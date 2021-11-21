Sitting judge should probe bitcoin scam, urges Rai

Former minister B Ramanath Rai urged the State government and the Centre to appoint a sitting judge to probe into multi-crore bitcoin scam.

"By declaring that the Congress leaders were allegedly involved in the bitcoin scam, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai had confirmed the scam," Rai told media persons at the DCC Hall on Saturday.

There is a need to conduct a high-level probe and unearth the truth about the leaders from Dakshina Kannada district whose names figure in the scam, he said.

Rai said Congress had handed over eight cases to the CBI when it was in power in the state. The hacking of websites needs to be considered seriously.

In addition, there is an allegation on hacking of Jandhan account and pension accounts as well. However, he sought to know whether it was right on part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask Bommai to "ignore" the allegations regarding the alleged bitcoin scam in the state. "Should such a serious issue be neglected?" he asked.

Hacker Sriki had claimed that the money had been illegally transferred from many State and Union government accounts fraudulently, he said.

