Situation peaceful in Shivamogga: K'taka Home Minister

Situation peaceful in Shivamogga, says Karnataka Home Minister

The minister said police are interrogating eight arrested and others in connection with the murder

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 19:23 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said the situation is peaceful and under control in Shivamogga that witnessed violence including stone-pelting and arson following the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist earlier this week.

He said, police are interrogating eight arrested and others in connection with the murder, and all angles including the involvement of communal organisations are being looked into.

"Situation in Shivamogga is under control....I'm going there to take stock of the situation personally with officials there, things are peaceful. I compliment the people of Shivamogga," Jnanendra said.

Addressing reporters here, he termed the murder and subsequent violence as 'unfortunate', and said efforts were on to secure justice for the deceased person's family and to punish the guilty.

Also read: Sikh girl told to remove turban by Bengaluru college

"There is no need for people to worry, the government is with you and will provide protection. Eight people have been arrested in the murder case, interrogations are of other are on. All angles are being looked into, including information about involvement of communal organisations," he added.

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogga, was stabbed with lethal weapons by a group of people on Sunday night, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

To a question on inciting statements and messages on social media after Shivamogga incident, the Home Minister said, "We are monitoring the social media, action will be taken against those posting such messages." 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka News
shivamogga
Bajrang Dal
araga jnanendra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

 