Six Covid positive kids show Kawasaki disease symptoms

DHNS
DHNS, Sindhanur,
  • Jun 02 2021, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 00:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Six Covid positive children, who were undergoing treatment at a private hospital here have shown the symptoms of Kawasaki disease, said Dr K Shivaraj Patil, a paediatrician.

The affected children have been shifted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for further treatment.

"All six cases have shown mild symptoms and there is no reason to worry. Symptoms of this rare disease, which was first identified in Japan, if found in children should not be ignored. It is vital to treat symptoms in early stages," Dr Patil said.

Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar told DH, "A few children who'd recovered from Covid, have developed high fever, rashes on skin and swelling. The doctors have identified the symptoms as Kawasaki disease. Three kids from Sindhanur were admitted to RIMS. Of which two have recovered while another is undergoing treatment. Necessary arrangements have been made at RIMS to treat Kawasaki patients," he said.

