Six districts in Karnataka vulnerable to excess use of drugs: Centre

Bengaluru, Kolar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Udupi, Ramangara are among 272 districts in the country identified as most vulnerable to excess use of drugs, Parliament was informed.
In these districts, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is being implemented, Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayanaswamy said in Rajya Sabha.
Replying to BJP Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy, Narayanaswamy said under the programme, volunteers identify and counsel drug addicts, and motivate them towards de-addiction. The NGOs working in the field will help drug addicts recover in life and provide proper treatment without any discrimination, the minister said.
In Karnataka, 34 NGOs are working in drug de-addiction activities, covering all districts.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star
How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India
IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction
Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength
Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya
Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'
Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad
DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials
Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited