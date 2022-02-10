Six districts in Karnataka vulnerable to excess use of drugs: Centre

6 Karnataka districts vulnerable to drug use: Centre

Bengaluru, Kolar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Udupi, Ramangara are among 272 districts in the country identified as most vulnerable to excess use of drugs

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 21:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bengaluru, Kolar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Udupi, Ramangara are among 272 districts in the country identified as most vulnerable to excess use of drugs, Parliament was informed.

In these districts, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is being implemented, Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayanaswamy said in Rajya Sabha.

Replying to BJP Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy, Narayanaswamy said under the programme, volunteers identify and counsel drug addicts, and motivate them towards de-addiction. The NGOs working in the field will help drug addicts recover in life and provide proper treatment without any discrimination, the minister said.

In Karnataka, 34 NGOs are working in drug de-addiction activities, covering all districts.

Drugs
Bengaluru
Parliament
Rajya Sabha
Karnataka
Karnataka News

