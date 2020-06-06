Six IAS officers transferred

The government on Saturday transferred six senior IAS officers, which include appointments to departments that are playing a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The officers and their new postings are as follows: Rajkumar Khatri, additional chief secretary (ACS) Labour and concurrent charge of Agriculture; Ganga Ram Baderiya, ACS Backward Classes Welfare and concurrent charge as MD, KSIIDC; N Manjunath Prasad, principal secretary, revenue and concurrent charge of disaster management, Bhoomi and UPOR; T K Anil Kumar, principal secretary tourism and concurrent charge of medical education; Mohammed Mohsin, commissioner, resettlement and rehabilitation; Rajender Kumar Kataria, secretary, horticulture and sericulture.