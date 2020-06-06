Karnataka: Six IAS officers transferred

Six IAS officers transferred

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 06 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 22:25 ist

The government on Saturday transferred six senior IAS officers, which include appointments to departments that are playing a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The officers and their new postings are as follows: Rajkumar Khatri, additional chief secretary (ACS) Labour and concurrent charge of Agriculture; Ganga Ram Baderiya, ACS Backward Classes Welfare and concurrent charge as MD, KSIIDC; N Manjunath Prasad, principal secretary, revenue and concurrent charge of disaster management, Bhoomi and UPOR; T K Anil Kumar, principal secretary tourism and concurrent charge of medical education; Mohammed Mohsin, commissioner, resettlement and rehabilitation; Rajender Kumar Kataria, secretary, horticulture and sericulture. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
IAS
officers
transfered

What's Brewing

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

COVID-19 disrupts fight to save endangered species

The case for an interventionist judiciary

The case for an interventionist judiciary

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

 