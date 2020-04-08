Six new cases takes Karnataka coronavirus tally to 181; Three more discharged

Six new positive cases were reported from Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally tally to 181. So far, 28 patients, including three on Wednesday, have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery. Also, Patient 102 has been weaned off the ventilator.

"The private hospital in Kalaburagi where Patient 177, a 65-year-old man, the fifth COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka was admitted to, has been sealed and a notice has been sent. They are being charged for medical negligence amounting to a criminal offense. The medical staff of the hospital has been quarantined. The deceased's call records are being vetted to trace more contacts. So far, 20 primary contacts have been identified," said Minister S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka's spokesperson for COVID-19.

He was admitted on April 4 to the private hospital with COVID-19 symptoms but was sent to a designated COVID-19 government hospital only after three days. "I appeal to all private hospitals to send COVID-19 suspected patients to the designated government hospitals immediately. Please do not keep them for three to four days," Kumar said.

Out of the six cases reported on Wednesday, P-176 is a 26-year-old woman from Bhatkal, Uttara Kananda, with a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). She is a contact of a Dubai returnee. Patient 177 and P-178 are from Kalaburagi. Patient 177, a 65-year-old man had SARI and died on Tuesday. Patient 178 is the 72-year-old mother of P-175. Patient 179 is a 35-year-old man from Mandya, a contact of P-134 and P-138.

Patient 180 is a 23-year-old man from Chikkaballapur with a travel history to Delhi while P-181 is a 27-year-old woman from Bengaluru, also with a travel history to Delhi.

Insurance for health workers

Meanwhile, Kumar directed all hospitals to communicate to healthcare workers in the local language through SMS, WhatsApp and email that they have been included in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, an insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19.

There are two forms under it. One is for a personal accident insurance claim form for loss of life due to COVID-19, and the second form is for accidental loss of life on account of COVID-19 related duty.